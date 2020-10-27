Health & Fitness

COVID-19 holiday risk calculator: The safest, most dangerous things to do this winter


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessholidaycoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois needs to prepare for 'COVID storm,' Pritzker says
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court in final Senate vote
7-month-old boy missing after car stolen in Marquette Park: CPD
Preckwinkle launches COVID-19 relief cash assistance program
Cook County property taxes have been rising for 2 decades: study
La Grange student who died from COVID-19 remembered
Michigan governor alleged kidnapping plot had Election Day deadline: Feds
Show More
Joliet's Rialto Square Theatre hosting traffic court
Scammers target interest in 2020 election to steal personal information
Car dragged by semi-truck after woman runs red light: police
When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
23 shot, 6 fatally in weekend shootings
More TOP STORIES News