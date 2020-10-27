BREAKING NEWS
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court in final Senate vote
Full Story
PROGRAM NOTE: 'Dancing With Tthe Stars" will air overnight
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Health and Coronavirus
Weather
ABC7 Sports
Hungry Hound
Localish
Building a Better Chicago
Chicago Proud
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Weather Sketchers
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Community
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Live
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
190 North
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Health & Fitness
COVID-19 holiday risk calculator: The safest, most dangerous things to do this winter
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
App users: For a better experience,
click here to view the full map in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness
holiday
coronavirus
coronavirus illinois
covid 19
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois needs to prepare for 'COVID storm,' Pritzker says
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court in final Senate vote
7-month-old boy missing after car stolen in Marquette Park: CPD
Preckwinkle launches COVID-19 relief cash assistance program
Cook County property taxes have been rising for 2 decades: study
La Grange student who died from COVID-19 remembered
Michigan governor alleged kidnapping plot had Election Day deadline: Feds
Show More
Joliet's Rialto Square Theatre hosting traffic court
Scammers target interest in 2020 election to steal personal information
Car dragged by semi-truck after woman runs red light: police
When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
23 shot, 6 fatally in weekend shootings
More TOP STORIES News