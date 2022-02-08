coronavirus illinois

COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 5,825 new cases, 87 deaths

Illinois COVID statistics show positivity rate has declined
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
When is right time for schools to lift mask mandate?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 5,825 new COVID cases and related 87 deaths Tuesday.

There have been 2,977,341total COVID cases, including 31,570 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 7.0%, which is the lowest since Decemebr 17, 2021 when it was 6.2%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 79,905 new specimens for a total of 52,247,789 since the pandemic began.

As of Monday night, 2,634 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, Of those, 464 patients were in the ICU, and 270 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 20,747,971 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 62.77% of the state's population is fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 24,261.
