COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 5,825 new cases, 87 deaths

Dr. Sharon Robinson, a pediatrician with Northshore University Health System answers COVID-19 vaccine questions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 5,825 new COVID cases and related 87 deaths Tuesday.There have been 2,977,341total COVID cases, including 31,570 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 7.0%, which is the lowest since Decemebr 17, 2021 when it was 6.2%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 79,905 new specimens for a total of 52,247,789 since the pandemic began.As of Monday night, 2,634 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, Of those, 464 patients were in the ICU, and 270 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 20,747,971 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 62.77% of the state's population is fully vaccinated.The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 24,261.