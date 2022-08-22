COVID update: Illinois reports 2,823 new cases, 0 deaths

The CDC announced new COVID guidelines for after exposure, including removing the "test-to-stay" guideline for unvaccinated students, which CPS has recently expanded.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 2,823 new COVID cases and no new deaths Monday, IDPH said.

The Illinois Dept. of Public Health says "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,653,947 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 34,609 related deaths.

As of Sunday night, 1,367 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 144 patients were in the ICU, and 48 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The daily case rate per 100,000 population is at 28.1.

A total of 23,184,132 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday and 65.48% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 7,604.