coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID: IL reports 20,483 new cases, 36 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Cook County brings back 3 mass COVID vaccination sites

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 20,483 new COVID cases and 36 related deaths Tuesday.

There were 31,634 cases reported on Saturday, with 21,602 cases on Sunday and 19,624 cases on Monday.

There have been 2,682,983 total COVID cases, including 29,350 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 15.4%.

SEE ALSO | Here's how you can get free home COVID tests through the federal government and insurance

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 183,919 new specimens for a total of 48,765,976 since the pandemic began.

As of Monday night, 6,695 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,120 patients were in the ICU and 628 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

WATCH | Pritzker announces help for hospitals struggling to stay staffed
EMBED More News Videos

Illinosi Governor JB Pritzker outlined steps to help give relief to healthcare workers and expand hospital beds amid a surge in COVID cases.



A total of 19,893,424 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday, and 61.3% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 51,070.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countyvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
What is croup? Illness appearing in some children with COVID
Cook County brings back 3 mass COVID vaccination sites
Cook County brings back 3 mass COVID vaccination sites
Chicagoans look forward to ease of free at home COVID test kits
TOP STORIES
Hairstylist killed while looking for parking at work in Chicago Lawn
Pressure growing for safe places to inject drugs in Chicago
Cold case team shines new light on betrayal of Anne Frank
At-home COVID-19 test request website goes live 1 day early
Person wounded in shoot-out with University of Chicago police: CFD
38 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
2 teens shot in West Englewood
Show More
AT&T says it will delay some 5G after airlines raise alarms
Chicago single-use foodware ordinance for restaurants takes effect
What is croup? Illness appearing in some children with COVID
Cook County brings back 3 mass COVID vaccination sites
Chicago Weather: Windy, milder Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News