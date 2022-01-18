Illinois COVID: IL reports 20,483 new cases, 36 deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11459535" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Illinosi Governor JB Pritzker outlined steps to help give relief to healthcare workers and expand hospital beds amid a surge in COVID cases.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 20,483 new COVID cases and 36 related deaths Tuesday.There were 31,634 cases reported on Saturday, with 21,602 cases on Sunday and 19,624 cases on Monday.There have been 2,682,983 total COVID cases, including 29,350 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 15.4%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 183,919 new specimens for a total of 48,765,976 since the pandemic began.As of Monday night, 6,695 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,120 patients were in the ICU and 628 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 19,893,424 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday, and 61.3% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 51,070.