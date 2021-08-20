Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 4,904 cases, 18 deaths

WATCH | Could more COVID restrictions be coming back?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 4,904 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 18 related deaths Friday.There have been 1,482,369 total COVID cases, including 23,717 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 13-19 is at 6.1%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 90,749 specimens for a total of 28,072,697 since the pandemic began.As of Thursday night, 2,000 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 468 patients were in the ICU and 234 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Doctors across Illinois are concerned about a rising number of COVID hospitalizations. On Aug. 1, there were 977 patients in Illinois hospitals, but now that number has more than doubled.In Region 5 downstate, only three ICU beds are available in the entire 20-county area.Statewide, just 18% of ICU beds are available.A total of 13,745,822 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 33,564. On Thursday, 27,108 vaccines were administered.More than 77% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 60% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.