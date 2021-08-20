Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 4,904 cases, 18 deaths

There have been 1,482,369 total COVID cases, including 23,717 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 13-19 is at 6.1%.
WATCH | Could more COVID restrictions be coming back?
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 90,749 specimens for a total of 28,072,697 since the pandemic began.
US health officials recommend COVID booster shots as infections soar
As of Thursday night, 2,000 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 468 patients were in the ICU and 234 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Doctors across Illinois are concerned about a rising number of COVID hospitalizations. On Aug. 1, there were 977 patients in Illinois hospitals, but now that number has more than doubled.
In Region 5 downstate, only three ICU beds are available in the entire 20-county area.
Statewide, just 18% of ICU beds are available.
A total of 13,745,822 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 33,564. On Thursday, 27,108 vaccines were administered.
More than 77% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 60% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.