coronavirus indiana

Coronavirus Indiana: IN health commissioner tests positive for COVID for 2nd time

Dr. Kristina Box had received COVID vaccine, booster
EMBED <>More Videos

COVID-19 Indiana: IN health commissioner tests positive for COVID

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana's health commissioner has tested positive for COVID-19, the second time she has been infected.

The state health department announced Wednesday that Dr. Kristina Box was isolating at home after getting the results of a rapid test she took on Tuesday.

Box sought the test after experiencing symptoms including muscle aches, chills, coughing and a sore throat.

Box has been Gov. Eric Holcomb's top adviser throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. She previously had a mild coronavirus infection in October 2020 before vaccinations were available.

RELATED: Indiana COVID testing guidelines limit eligibility for rapid antigen tests

The department says Box is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose in November.

Indiana's ongoing spike in COVID-19 illnesses isn't deterring state leaders, who are determined to bring an end to the official statewide public health emergency.

The Republican-dominated state Legislature started its 2022 session Tuesday, planning to quickly take up actions that GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb says will allow him to drop the emergency declaration first issued in March 2020.

Those steps come as health officials are concerned about the fast-spreading omicron variant further stressing Indiana's hospitals.

A House committee is set to vote Thursday on a bill that includes administrative actions sought by Holcomb, along with provisions forcing businesses to grant broad exemptions to any workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianacoronavirus indianacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
IN Gov. Eric Holcomb COVID update: Health order extended; cases surge
Gary mayor imposes new COVID restrictions amid virus surge
Crown Point schools make face masks optional
Gary, Calumet City mayors test positive for COVID
TOP STORIES
CPS cancels school after CTU votes for remote learning
Renters refused a refund after finding Airbnb unit full of trash
Berwyn carjacking suspects lead police on high-speed chase: ISP
Suspect denied bond in shooting of Bradley officers
Cook Co. rejects Lightfoot ask to suspend some electronic monitoring
CDC tries to clarify confusion over COVID isolation rules, testing
3 dead, 1 injured in River Grove house fire
Show More
Monks to cut ties with Benet Academy months after lacrosse coach hired
13 dead, including 7 children, after house fire in Philly
Orange County Deputy DA Kelly Ernby dies of COVID at age 46
Evidence emerging cloth masks are not as effective as N95 masks
Chicago Weather: Windy, falling temperatures Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News