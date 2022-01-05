Coronavirus Indiana: IN health commissioner tests positive for COVID for 2nd time

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana's health commissioner has tested positive for COVID-19, the second time she has been infected.The state health department announced Wednesday that Dr. Kristina Box was isolating at home after getting the results of a rapid test she took on Tuesday.Box sought the test after experiencing symptoms including muscle aches, chills, coughing and a sore throat.Box has been Gov. Eric Holcomb's top adviser throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. She previously had a mild coronavirus infection in October 2020 before vaccinations were available.The department says Box is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose in November.Indiana's ongoing spike in COVID-19 illnesses isn't deterring state leaders, who are determined to bring an end to the official statewide public health emergency.The Republican-dominated state Legislature started its 2022 session Tuesday, planning to quickly take up actions that GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb says will allow him to drop the emergency declaration first issued in March 2020.Those steps come as health officials are concerned about the fast-spreading omicron variant further stressing Indiana's hospitals.A House committee is set to vote Thursday on a bill that includes administrative actions sought by Holcomb, along with provisions forcing businesses to grant broad exemptions to any workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements.