85% of COVID long haulers experience neurological symptoms, such as brain fog, fatigue, Northwestern study finds

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new study by Northwestern University found that 85% of COVI-19 long haulers may experience several neurological symptoms more than six weeks later.
The study had 100 participants, none of whom were ever hospitalized for their initial illness.
The most common symptoms were fatigue (85%), brain fog (81%), headache (68%), and numbness/tingling (60%).
"Our study is the first to report neurologic findings in non-hospitalized COVID-19 long-haulers, including detailed neurologic exam, diagnostic testing, and validated measures of patient quality of life, as well as cognitive function test results," said Igor Koralnik, MD, chief of Neuro-infectious Diseases and Global Neurology in the Ken & Ruth Davee Department of Neurology at Northwestern Medicine, who also oversees the Neuro COVID-19 Clinic. "At the beginning of the pandemic, patients with mild disease often didn't quality for nasal swab or serology testing. Because of this, we included 50 long-haulers with laboratory-positive tests and 50 with laboratory-negative tests. All patients in this study had clinical symptoms consistent with COVID-19, but only had mild and transient respiratory symptoms (sore throat, cough, mild fever) and never developed pneumonia or low oxygen levels requiring hospitalization."
Northwestern said many of the participants in the study became sick before widespread testing was available, so about half of the participants had suspected COVID-19 based on their symptoms while the other half had cases confirmed by PCR or serology tests.
The full study is available at https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/acn3.51350.
