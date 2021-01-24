150-200 National Guard members sent to inauguration test positive for COVID

Between 150 and 200 members of the National Guard who provided security for President Joe Biden's inauguration have tested positive for the coronavirus.A total of 25,000 National Guard men and women were deployed to Washington in the aftermath of the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.Hundreds of troops were forced out of the Capitol and into a nearby parking lot in close quarters the day after the inauguration.That same U.S. official said the number of positive tests could still rise in the coming days.