national guard

150-200 National Guard members sent to inauguration test positive for COVID

By Eyewitness News
Between 150 and 200 members of the National Guard who provided security for President Joe Biden's inauguration have tested positive for the coronavirus.

RELATED: Lawmakers voice anger after National Guard reportedly kicked out of Capitol, sent to parking garage

A total of 25,000 National Guard men and women were deployed to Washington in the aftermath of the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Hundreds of troops were forced out of the Capitol and into a nearby parking lot in close quarters the day after the inauguration.

RELATED: Joe Biden's inauguration goes off with no security issues in DC

That same U.S. official said the number of positive tests could still rise in the coming days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswashington d.c.healthnational guardface maskcdccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NATIONAL GUARD
Troops back in Capitol after banishment to parking garage
Soldiers killed in NY helicopter crash ID'd
3 soldiers killed in helicopter crash in New York, officials say
Biden's inauguration goes off with no security issues
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged with reckless homicide in crash that killed 12-year-old girl
Indoor dining resumes in Chicago
What 'vaccine passports' mean for your summer vacation
Some CPS parents push for more in-person learning
Ways to stretch your stimulus dollars
12 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend gun violence
Godiva Chocolates to close all North American stores due to pandemic
Show More
Spending more on food delivery services? This fee may be why
Chicago Weather: Clouds thicken, overnight snow Saturday night
Illinois reports 5,152 new cases, 97 deaths
Bernie Sanders turns mittens meme into sweatshirt for charity
This Old Town Brazilian coffee shop offers a taste of Sao Paolo
More TOP STORIES News