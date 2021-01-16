Wisconsin woman, 108, survives coronavirus battle, 'becoming the old Ruth we knew'

OSHKOSH, Wis. -- A Wisconsin woman is over a century old and has beaten her battle with COVID-19.Now she is looking forward to celebrating her 109th birthday,At 108, Ruth Stryzewski has been through a lot.But it's her recent battle with COVID-19, that has caregivers at the Parkview Health Center in Oshkosh feeling like she beat the biggest of all odds."Remarkably at this age, she was able to fight through that, that horrible virus, and is doing very well today," said Ingrid Garrison, Parkview Health Center activities specialist. "She's gaining her strength back and becoming the old Ruth we knew."After contracting COVID-19, Stryzewski spent several weeks in isolation, but fortunately, her family said, her symptoms weren't severe enough to require hospitalization."Her symptoms were minor; they weren't major symptoms. She didn't have to go into the hospital or receive oxygen or anything like that, and she recovered and appears today to be totally free of the virus," nephew Dave Misterek said.All of this comes as Stryzewski prepares to turn 109, on Feb. 20.Those around her hope the story of survival will inspire others who either come down with COVID-19 or work on the front lines and are feeling a sense of hopelessness."God has a plan, and his plan was to help her through this," Garrison said. "And there is hope and there's loving and caring people in these nursing home settings. And all of the frontline workers are doing the best they can and rooting for their patients, so to speak."