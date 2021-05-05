feel good

Amazing Kids: Pandemic Heroes 2

By Jina Chung Mackin
CHICAGO (WLS) -- We've learned over and over again this past year that pandemic heroes come in all sizes, and inspiration can be found in even the youngest among us.

Riya Joshi is a 15-year old Streeterville native putting her love of words to good use, creating puzzle books that she donates to children's hospitals, Little Libraries, senior care facilities, and more. She sells her books online, using the profits to donate even more books.

The Obamas have inspired countless young Americans, but 4-year old best friends Ryleigh Hampton and Zayden Lowe have a unique way to show off that inspiration. They are taking the internet by storm with the message "all things are possible."

Zoe Oli, 9, wanted to start a business so other little girls could feel beautiful, inside and out. She's now the CEO of Beautiful Curly Me, a lifestyle brand meant to empower and motivate a new generation of her peers.

And with all these amazing kids, you can't forget this amazing dad! Enrico Hufana teaches skateboarding as an outlet for fun, creativity and confidence.

For these stories and more like them, check out WindyCityLive.com.
Related topics:
community & eventsillinoischicagostreetervillehairchildrenbeautybookspandemicmichelle obamagood newsfeel goodbarack obama
More TOP STORIES News