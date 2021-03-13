COVID reunions: Share video with ABC7 Chicago as your reunite with loved ones

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As vaccinations ramp up, some families are beginning to reunite with their loved ones in-person.For many, it's the first time they've been able to hug a friend or family member since the start of the pandemic.We're asking you to share those emotional moments with us. They may be used in a future story online or on television.We just can't get enough of those sweet reunion videos, and they give hope to those still waiting their turn.