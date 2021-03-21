How much is a COVID test? Here is how you can dispute the charge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you got a charge for a coronavirus test, you're not alone. Sixty-one percent of Americans said they were charged for a COVID-19 test.
The average cost for those tests were $77, according to a survey by Lending Tree.
So what do you do to avoid a charge?
If you're insured, make sure you are going to an" in- network" provider.
Although some insurers may still not cover you if you are getting a test for "diagnostic purposes" only, unless you need the test to go back to work.
If you're not insured, find a state or county facility that is offering free testing.
If you are dealing with a charge, you can formally dispute it with the medical provider and your insurer. You may be able to negotiate a lower bill.
Almost 48% of Americans who negotiated the charges were successful, but 23% were not successful, according to Lending Tree.
Although there are a few reasons why people didn't negotiate, 27% of Americans thought the charges were valid.
You can also enroll in an interest-free payment program.
Also, know this: if you go to non-profit hospital, they are required to offer payment assistance programs, such as free or discounted care for select patients, according to federal law.
