Coronavirus Chicago: Free COVID-19 mobile testing to take place in Pilsen, Woodlawn Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- COVID-19 mobile testing will take place in Chicago Monday in the Woodlawn and Pilsen neighborhoods.
The testing facilities, set up by the non-profit organization CORE, will be set up at the Martin Temple AME Zion Church, 6930 S. Cottage Grove, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at the Healthy Hood Chicago, 2242 S. Damen, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Residents can take advantage of free, walk-up testing. In addition, both locations will host a food giveaway while supplies last.
Anyone who has had a recent high-risk exposure, including participation in protests, is encouraged to get tested. For more information, visit coreresponse.org/chicago.
