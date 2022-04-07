Is a 4th COVID vaccine dose needed right now? Doctors weigh in

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- Through blood samples, Rush University Medical Center researchers have been checking the antibody levels of more than 1,000 Rush employees since they all received their first COVID vaccine dose. However, as time goes on, researchers find those antibody levels go down quickly."After people were boosted, they went back up higher than after they got the 2nd dose," said Dr. James Moy, with Rush University Medical Center Immunology.So, if antibodies increase significantly after a 3rd dose, is a 4th one necessary right now?The need for a 2nd booster has been up for debate among scientists, leaving patients confused and their doctors trying to sort it out."Last week it was no vaccine now it's get another dose, and I'm going to have to do this in another three months," said Dr. Michael Angarone with Northwestern Medicine Infectious Diseases.The confusion is compounded even further after a new Israeli study said a 4th dose of the Pfizer vaccine improves protection against COVID, but wanes quickly."As we get more and more doses of the vaccine, does it start to affect the way our body responds to it -- the way our immune systems responds to it," Dr. Angarone asked.Dr. Angarone advises his older and high-risk patients to get the extra dose now. For others, he said a wait-and-see approach may work as well, as drug companies are in the process of testing variant-specific vaccines that may be used seasonally, similar to the flu."Wait and see what is it we find out about the 4th dose and what does it do to reality truncate an immune response," Dr. Angarone said.As doctors wait for more data, decisions about the 4th shot also depends on personal risk and future surges. If you decide on another booster, it's being recommended 4-6 months after your last shot; and if you had COVID, 90 days after infection.