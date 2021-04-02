coronavirus chicago

New CTA COVID vaccine bus aims to reach seniors in areas with low vaccination rates

EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago's top doctor issues Easter warning as COVID cases climb

CHICAGO -- Chicago public health officials launched a new mobile COVID-19 vaccination program Wednesday using a CTA bus to reach seniors in areas with low vaccination rates.

The "Protect Chicago" vaccination bus made its first stop at Atlas Senior Center, 1767 E. 79th St., and inoculated 98 residents, according to a statement from the city.

The pilot program was created by the Chicago Department of Public Health in partnership with the CTA in an effort to prioritize seniors in zip codes with low vaccination rates, the statement said.

RELATED: COVID Illinois: Officials issue Easter warning; Aurora vaccination site being converted to state-run facility

Family members, neighbors, or friends of area seniors who live in an eligible zip code, are also able to get a shot if they help a senior register for their vaccination, the statement said.

The city is currently planning future events and locations for the vaccination bus.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagosouth shorecoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemicctacovid 19
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Cubs host fans for first time in 2 years for Opening Day
Chicago's top doctor issues Easter warning as COVID cases climb
Cook County to release 22K 1st dose Cook County vaccine appointments
Cook County to release 8K 1st dose Cook County vaccine appointments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago shooting: Family of boy killed by CPD in Little Village wants justice
Pritzker commutes Gerald Reed's sentence to time served
Indiana HS students lead groundbreaking COVID-19 antibodies study
Chicago police investigating South Side car dealership break-in
Officers could have ended George Floyd's restraint, duty sergeant says
Fake COVID vaccine cards a hot commodity on dark web
18-year-old dies using own body to shield boy from shooting
Show More
Former IL rep, US transportation sec paid $40K fine for allegedly misleading FBI
2 dead after plane crashes during gender reveal stunt
Health officials issue Easter COVID warning
Train derails in eastern Taiwan, killing 48, injuring dozens
Train for a new career in IT through Google's certificate program
More TOP STORIES News