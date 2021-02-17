COVID-19 vaccine

Chicagoans brave snow for COVID vaccine, but city vaccination sites forced to close for the snow

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many Chicagoans trekked through the snow to get their COVID vaccine Tuesday, but some sites had to close down due to the weather.

With vials and syringes ready to go, snow was not about to close vaccination appointments at Innovative Express Care.

"People want their vaccine and they know they are really hard to get, they are going to do everything they can to get here," said Dr. Rahule Kahare, CEO.

And they did snow up; Innovative had only two cancellations.

"I really wanted the vaccine, if I had to walk I would have walked over an hour, I would not have missed my appointment," said Eric Nikolaus, vaccine recipient.

"I was thinking about cancelling, but I called and they said still open, so I made my way here," said Anita Smith, vaccine recipient.

Unfortunately, every person scheduled at one of the City of Chicago's supersites missed their appointment, because bad weather forced the city to close all locations Tuesday. However, appointments will be rescheduled.

"You do not need to get back in line and try to fight for another appointment; you will be rescheduled for that vaccine," said CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

Similar to the city, Cook County will reach out by email to reschedule appointments. People can call the county as well.

Public health officials said to be patient; bad weather around the country is causing vaccine shipment delays. Arwady said 100% of Chicago's current supply is going in arms now; nothing is being held back.
