Cook County to release 22K 1st dose COVID vaccine appointments Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Health will release 22,000 COVID vaccine appointments at 4 p.m. on Thursday.Anyone eligible under phases Phases 1A, 1B and 1C can sign up for the appointments, which will be for April 2, April 3 and April 5,Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. The call center will be open Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.The appointments being made available on Thursday are at the Forest Park, Des Plaines, South Suburban College and Triton College sites. The county is also operating a site at the Tinley Park Convention Center.