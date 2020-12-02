Who gets 1st COVID-19 vaccine? Priority list highlights ethical dilemma

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8237163" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As the race for the COVID-19 vaccine continues, those in the trials for both Moderna and Pfizer are describing the side effects.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A COVID-19 vaccine is considered a scarce health resource for now, so tough decisions must be made on who gets it first."No human is more important than another one, but vaccinating people in a certain order has benefits to society," said Lori Post, with Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine.It's up to state and local health departments to figure out the order. If CDC guidelines are followed, healthcare workers and long term care facilities staff and residents are first in line, followed by essential workers such as police or grocery store employees."We have a multiplier effect by keeping us healthy, we go to work and help other people and that helps society function," said Dr. William Parker, a University of Chicago Medicine pulmonologist & clinical ethicist.Dr. Parker said communities with a higher risk of bad outcomes are likely next in line for the vaccine, such as older adults with underlying medical conditions who have inadequate access to healthcare."At the end of the day, you are balancing multiple ethical principles," Dr. Parker said. "You want to maximize benefits to the population, but you also want to distribute the vaccine fairly that promotes justice and mitigates health inequities."Medical ethicists say the vaccine priority list is about risk, and it does not follow outbreaks caused by ignoring COVID-19 protocols.While there are tough decisions to be made now, doctors want to remind people, there are more vaccines in the pipeline and eventually everyone who wants one will get one.