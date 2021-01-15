COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine data show twice as many women as men getting vaccinated

Vaccination coverage may reflect more on eligibility, as healthcare workers and elderly go first
Women are taking the lead in the COVID-19 vaccine race, according to recent CNN data.

A CNN analysis found that roughly twice as many women are getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

The data was from a dozen states that publish demographic information online.

In at least three of these states -- Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Nebraska -- records that include gender said women account for more than seven in 10 people vaccinated.

Experts said this may reflect more on eligibility, being that healthcare workers and seniors are vaccinated first.

Women live longer and they also represent 76% of full-time healthcare workers, according to a 2019 report from the Census Bureau.
