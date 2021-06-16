COVID-19 vaccine Wisconsin: Bill forbids requiring proof of COVID vaccination

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Assembly plans to vote on a Republican-backed bill that would prohibit businesses, colleges and universities, governments and anyone else in the state from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination.The measure must also pass the Senate and be signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law.Evers has signaled that he will veto the bill.It is supported by a Wisconsin group that opposes mandating vaccines and the anti-abortion group Pro-Life Wisconsin.Opponents include the Wisconsin Medical Society, the Wisconsin Public Health Association and the Wisconsin Association of Local Health Departments and Boards.