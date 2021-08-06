Illinois secretary of state employees must get COVID-19 vaccine or undergo biweekly COVID testing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White said Thursday that his employees either need to be vaccinated and show proof or undergo COVID testing every two weeks, starting Sept. 1.White's decision affects those who works at driver services facilities, where masks are required for everyone.The Fraternal Order of Police said Thursday it opposes both White's requirement and that of Gov. JB Pritzker, which mandates COVID vaccinations for all state employees who work in highly populated facilities. Secretary of state police officers and officers in prisons operated by the Departments of Corrections and Juvenile Justice are among those now required to be vaccinated, or undergo testing."As the pandemic continues to surge nationally, we must do all we can to maintain the safety of our customers and employees and this is an important step in doing that," White said. "I am proud of our staff for their hard work as we continue to provide essential services during this challenging time."White stressed that it is imperative for his facilities to remain open to serve the public to reduce the heavy customer volume caused by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year. He said reinstating the mask policy for employees and customers, as well as this new initiative, will help achieve this goal.