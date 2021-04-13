Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause shouldn't stop people from being vaccinated: Doctor

NEW YORK -- Although vaccination sites are pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccine due potentially dangerous blood clots, one doctor is saying this "blip" shouldn't stop people from getting vaccinated.
Penny Wagenfhoffer was looking forward to getting vaccinated, but now has to wait until Friday.
"It's already been a year I haven't gotten sick, and I'm a home health aide person," Wagenhoffer said. "So I was out there from the beginning."
Countless others were on the verge of getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until they got the news that the FDA and CDC recommended sites to temporarily stop administering it after observing an extremely rare disorder involving blood clots in six women who had been vaccinated.
Meanwhile, Bernice Pasternack did get the J&J vaccine.
Pasternack says she is concerned, but says she feels "alright."
Dr. Sampson Davis is an emergency medicine physician in New York City.
"This right here is a little small blip in the signal of radar, if you will," Davis said.
He stresses it is not a signal to throw out the baby with the bath water and not get vaccinated.
Officials are now filling the void with Pfizer and Moderna versions of the shot.
Davis points out so much ground has been made when it comes to overcoming vaccine hesitancy, particularly in communities of color, that now is not the time to take our foot off the gas.
"There have been so many advocates out there, from doctors, leaders, political leaders, religious leaders, business leaders," Davis said. "It's really insuring safety and advocating to take the vaccine. Ask your health care providers questions, don't go to your sister's friend, go to your doctor and healthcare worker, and ask them questions related to the vaccine."
