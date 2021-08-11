COVID-19 vaccine

Lurie Children's Hospital latest in Chicago to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for workers

EMBED <>More Videos

Rush mandates COVID vaccine for all employees, more hospitals to follow

CHICAGO -- Lurie Children's Hospital will require its 7,500 workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, making it the latest Chicago-area hospital to mandate the shots as the highly contagious delta variant spreads nationwide.

The hospital's requirement will apply to employees, students, contractors, many vendors and volunteers, who will be expected to be vaccinated by Oct. 18. Lurie may make exceptions for religious or medical reasons.

RELATED: Rush mandates COVID vaccine for all employees, more hospitals to follow

"The safety of our patients, many of whom are too young to receive the vaccination, and our workforce is our top priority," said Dr. Thomas Shanley, Lurie president and CEO, in a news release. "This vaccination requirement stresses our commitment to the community to help slow and stop the spread of COVID-19."

The requirement comes as the delta variant spreads and case numbers continue to grow in Illinois. The number of children being hospitalized with COVID-19 across the U.S. has been growing in recent weeks.

RELATED: Advocate Aurora Health requiring COVID-19 vaccine for all 75K workers

With the mandate, Lurie joins a growing list of hospitals and businesses requiring vaccines for workers. Advocate Aurora Health, which has 10 hospitals in Illinois, announced last week that it was mandating vaccines for its 75,000 workers in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Many care providers and organizations across the nation have implemented such requirements based on conclusive evidence that vaccines are safe, effective and critical to saving lives and ending the pandemic.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagostreetervillecoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Fauci says he supports vaccine mandate for teachers
Pitchfork, Summerfest COVID guidelines released
1 million people got unauthorized 3rd booster shot: CDC
Houston ICU nurse pens heartbreaking letter on COVID
TOP STORIES
LIVE RADAR: Heat, storms pose risk for Chicago area
Surveillance video shows traffic stop before fatal shooting of officer
Helicopter crashes near Chicago Executive Airport in Prospect Heights
Heat, storms expected after trees downed in latest weather
'Jeopardy!' announces 2 new hosts for show, primetime special
1 million people got unauthorized 3rd booster shot: CDC
Gun used to kill CPD officer smuggled through familiar pipeline
Show More
Chicago projects $733M shortfall for 2022 budget
Pitchfork, Summerfest COVID guidelines released
How a CPD 'Community Safety Team' ended up in an unsafe situation?
Nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken products recalled
Chicago Weather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Strong storms at times
More TOP STORIES News