COVID-19 vaccine

Kenosha County cracks down on IL residents seeking Wisconsin COVID vaccine appointments

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Kenosha County officials say they are cracking down on Illinois residents who are crossing the border to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin.

Kenosha Health Officer Jen Freiheit said in a statement that vaccination clinics are for people who live or work in Kenosha County who are age 65 and over or in the 1A category. Those currently eligible include health care workers, residents and staff in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, EMTs, police officers, firefighters and corrections officers.

RELATED: Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county

"We are trying our best to discourage non-residents and some might have slipped through, but we are working to crack down on that going forward," Freiheit said, adding: "While we want to get as many shots in arms as possible, Kenosha County residents are our priority."

Freiheit's comments come after a woman contacted the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel to report some family members, including a couple in their 50s who live in the Chicago suburbs and don't work in Wisconsin, were able to get the vaccine in Kenosha.

RELATED: IL COVID vaccine appointments remain scarce as Walgreens joins effort

Jennifer Miller, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Health Services, said vaccinators are encouraged to check eligibility before administering shots.

Wisconsin reported 10 new COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday and 752 new cases of the virus, bringing the totals to 6,161 deaths and 554,800 cases since the pandemic began.

As of Friday, a total of 940,205 vaccines had been administered in the state.

The video featured is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswisconsinkenoshavaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
WI reports 752 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths
10% of Illinoisans have received 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose
Republicans' claims on IL COVID vaccine priorities fact checked
COVID vaccine mistrust persists in Chicago predominantly Black hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump acquitted: Senate votes 57-43 at impeachment trial
Wind Chill Advisory in effect over weekend
Streets and Sanitation employee fatally struck by salt truck on South Side
Chris Harrison 'stepping aside' from role as 'Bachelor' host
Avoid romance scams while looking for love
Chicago snow dragon is talk of town
How to love yourself this Galentine's Day
Show More
Furniture store Rework gives away free furniture
4 shot, 1 fatally in weekend gun violence
Republicans' claims on IL COVID vaccine priorities fact checked
Coast Guard searches for 16 people missing off Florida coast
10% of Illinoisans have received 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose
More TOP STORIES News