COVID vaccine Wisconsin: Newly vaccinated WI residents to get $100 gift cards

By SCOTT BAUER
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin residents who get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state between Aug. 20 and Labor Day will receive a $100 gift card.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the incentive on Monday.

The reward being offered just as students are returning to school is the latest incentive in Wisconsin designed to entice those who have yet to be vaccinated to receive the shot.

RELATED: Illinois COVID lottery: Schaumburg resident wins $100K for getting vaccine

As of Monday, just over 50% of the state's entire population and 61% of adults 18 and up were fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.

Recently in Wisconsin, attendees at the state fair who got vaccinated received a free cream puff. More than 600 people took advantage of that promotion.
