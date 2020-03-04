Coronavirus

Pres. Trump donates $100k salary to help fight coronavirus

As the federal government attempts to keep the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, from spreading wider within the United States, President Trump is using his quarterly salary donation pledge to help in that fight.

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted a photo of a check for $100,000 made out to the Department of Health and Human Services, signed by the president.



"President @realDonaldTrump made a commitment to donate his salary while in office. Honoring that promise and to further protect the American people, he is donating his 2019 Q4 salary to @HHSGov to support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain, and combat #Coronavirus," Grisham tweeted.

Departments of Homeland Security, Transportation and Veterans' Affairs have been past benefactors of the president's previous quarterly donations.

The pledge comes at a worrisome time in the country dealing with the rise in COVID-19 cases. On the same day as the donation, three more patients in the U.S. died from the illness, raising the death toll to nine so far.

Additionally, cases in the U.S. have surpassed 100.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusthe white houseu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpdonations
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
What to know about Illinois' 110K COVID-19 cases
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News