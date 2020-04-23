'I don't have the virus': Woman accused of spitting on person during social distancing altercation

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police are searching for a woman accused of spitting on a person following an altercation over social distancing.It happened Sunday around 11:30 a.m.According to police, the woman bumped into a person and exchanged words about social distancing.That's when police say the woman yelled, '(expletive), I don't have the virus.' She then allegedly pulled down her mask and spit on the person before fleeing.The victim was wearing a protective mask and glasses at the time.A store employee told police the woman had an altercation the day before and spit on him after a dispute over how she wanted to pay for items.The woman is described as 30 to 35 years old and 5-foot-6-inches tall, with a thin build and long reddish-brown hair. She was last seen wearing a three-quarter-length black jacket, dark pants and a red bandana around her neck.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.