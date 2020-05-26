Chicago police address stay-at-home order enforcement after video shows scuffle with crowd in Englewood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6212780" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown speaks after a violent Memorial Day weekend which also saw officers get into a scuffle while dispersing a group in Englewood.

I have seen a widely shared video of an incident in the 007th District. We will continue to investigate the incident to ensure proper tactics were used—ensuring constitutional rights are protected—and that CPD officers are wearing face coverings to maintain public health. — Mayor Lightfoot #StayHomeSaveLives (@chicagosmayor) May 25, 2020

Yo I seen HUNDREDS of ppl at millennium park and and pics of even more at the parks on the north side. Outside, no masks, no social distancing, enjoying themselves. Please stop sending large groups of militarized police into our neighborhoods exclusively https://t.co/mnAUSCsevy — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 25, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are expected to address the enforcement of the city's stay at home order over the holiday weekend Tuesday with some saying their efforts were unfair.Video on Instagram sparking some controversy, prompting comments on social media from Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chance the Rapper.The video shows a scuffle in the street between people and cops in the Englewood neighborhood as officers attempted to break up a large gathering.Chicago police said they were trying to disperse the crowd when an officer noticed a man holding a gun and then there was a chase. The man was taken into custody a short time later.Shots were fired in the area and a second person was taken into custody, police said.No one was injured by gunfire but two officers were injured and transported to the hospital in good condition, police said.Three men, all in their 20s, have been charged in the incident so far. One was charged with aggravated assault to a state employee, two were charged with disorderly conduct, two were charged with physical battery, and all three were charged with resisting or obstructing a police officer. All charges are misdemeanors.The incident caught the attention of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who wrote on Twitter, "We will continue to investigate the incident to ensure proper tactics were used - ensuring constitutional rights are protected and that CPD officers are wearing face coverings."It also caught the attention of Chance the Rapper, who tweeted, "Please stop sending large groups of militarized police into our neighborhoods exclusively."Lightfoot disputed that narrative in her own tweets, saying police "responded to dozens of reports of social distancing violations in every part of Chicago."At a press conference Tuesday morning, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown was asked about the incident and said, "Dispersing crowds is a saving lives effort because dense crowds spread the virus while at the same time their were guns and shots fired in that crowd and our officers had to take action to save lives of people in the crowd that may have been victims of the shots that were being fired.Superintendent Brown said CPD had 300 group dispersals each day of the Memorial Day weekend.Monday, protesters in Millennium Park were dispersed by police after gathering too closely as well.City officials said the protesters had not acquired, or made any attempt to acquire, a permit to protest on Chicago Park District property, and that the dispersal was peaceful.