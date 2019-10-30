Chicago police aim to improve homicide clearance rate; only 17 percent of murders solved in 2017

Until now, it seems most people do get away with murder in Chicago.
As of 2017, only a reported 17 percent of murders were solved.
RELATED: Chicago murders down 20 percent in 2018 compared to last year, police say
Chicago police, along with the Department of Justice, will outline what they plan to do to increase that percentage Wednesday.
Superintendent Eddie Johnson will address key observations and recommendations from the Police Executive Research Forum and the DOJ Homicide Investigations Clearance Report.
RELATED: Chicago police homicide clearance rate remains low
A press conference is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.
RELATED:
Ivanka Trump tweets inaccurate info about Chicago violence, Mayor Lightfoot hits back