Chicago police aim to improve homicide clearance rate; only 17 percent of murders solved in 2017

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a new plan to make sure more homicides in Chicago are solved.

Chicago police, along with the Department of Justice, will outline what they plan to do to increase the percentage of murders solved.



Until now, it seems most people do get away with murder in Chicago.

As of 2017, only a reported 17 percent of murders were solved.

Chicago police, along with the Department of Justice, will outline what they plan to do to increase that percentage Wednesday.

Superintendent Eddie Johnson will address key observations and recommendations from the Police Executive Research Forum and the DOJ Homicide Investigations Clearance Report.

A press conference is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

