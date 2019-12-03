'Operation FaceBOOKED': Chicago police to discuss results of illegal gun, drug selling roundup

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Members of the Chicago police department are expected to hold a press conference Tuesday morning about the results of an undercover operation called "Operation FaceBOOKED".

The operation was put in place to catch people selling illegal drugs and guns over social media platforms.

RELATED: Lake County man sentenced to 9 years for selling semi-automatic guns to undercover cops

28-year-old Damon Martin of Lake County was sentenced to nine years in prison on Monday for selling semi-automatic guns to undercover sheriff's detectives in Waukegan in November 2018 and again in April 2019.

CPD said through Operation FaceBOOKED, 53 people have been arrested for selling illegal guns and drugs to undercover officers on Facebook.
