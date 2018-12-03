An individual was arrested in connection with three fatal stabbings on Chicago's West Side, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said at a press conference Monday.The three violent attacks occurred in close proximity to Roosevelt Road in the city's Homan Square and Lawndale neighborhoods, Johnson said. All of the victims were in their 50s or 60s and each person was stabbed several times.A 57-year-old woman was stabbed in the 1000-block of South Kedzie on the morning of Nov. 13. A 64-year-old man was stabbed in the 1100-block of South Keeler in the evening of Nov. 15. A 58-year-old man was stabbed in the 1200-block of South Christiana in the afternoon of Nov. 20.Investigators reviewed video evidence of the attacks, which showed the suspect was an African American male with a thin build, Johnson said. In the video, the suspect was wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans and red gym shoes with white soles.The superintendent did not release the name of the person arrested.Johnson said once detectives from the 10th and 11th districts made the connection between the three deadly stabbings, they saturated that area of the Roosevelt Corridor with patrols and set up a precision response to catch the individual responsible.Johnson thanked the public for helping to identify the suspect.Anyone with information regarding these incidents should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380 or Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.