CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police need your help finding the person seen on surveillance video inside what appears to be a Chanel store.Police have not confirmed the name of the store, but say it is located at 65 East Oak Street in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood.Police say the person seen on video got in through a metal gate and took several items.The incident happened in the early morning hours of May 31, the same weekend of the violent demonstrations downtown following the death of George Floyd.Anyone with information is asked to call Area 3 detectives.