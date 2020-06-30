Chicago police, ATF, seeking to ID suspects in arson fires following George Floyd's death

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police and the ATF are looking to identify more than a dozen persons of interest wanted in connection with arson fires in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
Authorities said they are looking for 19 persons of interest wanted in connection with some of the 53 arson fires under investigation from May 30 to June 2. The arson fires involved businesses, vehicles and Chicago police vehicles.
Chicago police have released videos of the arson suspects on Youtube.
"We encourage community members to come forward with any information that could help us identify the individuals in the materials that are being shared," said U.S. Attorney John Lausch.
"Partnership is key in investigating these arsons," said Special Agent in Charge Kristen deTineo, of the ATF Chicago Field Division. "The members of ATF's National Response Team bring specialized talent and resources to assist the local police and fire departments in determining who is responsible for setting these fires. The expertise of the local departments, with assistance not only from the NRT but also the community, will bring resolution to these investigations."
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said those responsible for the arson fires need to be brought to justice.
"Business owners throughout Chicago saw their hopes and dreams go up in flames with these fires," Superintendent Brown said. "Communities have also suffered. Not all of these businesses will reopen. Many will remain blighted for years to come. Vacant storefronts make it more difficult for people living nearby to get the goods and services they sorely need."
Anyone with information is asked to contact contact CPD at 312-745-6233 or email ATFTips@atf.gov. Information can also be submitted anonymously via www.CPDTip.com or www.ReportIt.com on the Report It mobile app, available on Google Play or Apple Apps Store.
