Chicago police, ATF, to discuss arson investigation in unrest after George Floyd's death

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police and the ATF will hold a joint press conference Tuesday afternoon where they are expected to share images of suspects wanted for arson during unrest in the wake of the death of George Floyd.Police say they will share images of the suspects wanted in connection with several arson incidents involving several businesses and CPD vehicles from May 25 to June 2.Hundreds of people were arrested in the city during the unrest, mostly for looting.