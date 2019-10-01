Chicago police commander demoted after Lollapalooza-goers allegedly allowed in restricted area

Festival goers attend day three of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police commander who oversaw the department's Special Functions unit has been demoted after police officials said he allowed Lollapalooza attendees access to a restricted area.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Darren Doss was demoted after it was alleged that he allowed concert-goers onto a platform in Grant Park reserved for law enforcement during the music festival.

The demotion of Darren Doss was announced Tuesday as part of a number of leadership changes in the department.

Taking Doss' place as commander of Special Functions will be Sean Loughran. Loughran has been with the department for 23 years, previously serving as the commander of the 20th District.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolooplollapaloozagrant parkchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MSI construction worker critical after being pinned under forklift
VIDEO: Catering cart loses control at O'Hare International Airport
Naked man escapes from kidnappers' trunk in Houston
Documents show Smollett special prosecutor donated to Kim Foxx
CPS support staff, Park District workers to deliver strike notices to Lightfoot's office
CPD says shootings, murders down in September
Baby injured after falling out window on South Side
Show More
Toddler dies after being left in hot car for hours while mom allegedly drank
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot Tuesday with isolated evening storms
Puppy stolen from Aurora store, 2 suspects sought
Former Gangster Disciple testifies at trial for murder of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee
'Dancing with the Stars' Movie Night: Dance-by-dance recap
More TOP STORIES News