Chicago police commander demoted after Lollapalooza-goers allegedly allowed in restricted area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police commander who oversaw the department's Special Functions unit has been demoted after police officials said he allowed Lollapalooza attendees access to a restricted area.Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Darren Doss was demoted after it was alleged that he allowed concert-goers onto a platform in Grant Park reserved for law enforcement during the music festival.The demotion of Darren Doss was announced Tuesday as part of a number of leadership changes in the department.Taking Doss' place as commander of Special Functions will be Sean Loughran. Loughran has been with the department for 23 years, previously serving as the commander of the 20th District.