CPD Commander Ed Wodnicki relieved of police powers by Interim Supt. Charlie Beck

CHICAGO -- A high-ranking Chicago police official has been relieved of his police powers.Ed Wodnicki was stripped of his police powers by Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck. He is still drawing a salary.The move stems from an investigation into allegations that Wodnicki refused to stop when a trooper in Indiana tried to pull him over in 2019 for speeding."Every member of this department, regardless of rank or position, is held to the highest professional and ethical standards," CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement on Beck's decision. "It's what we demand of ourselves and what the people of Chicago deserve and expect."And internal investigation into the incident is pending, Guglielmi said.