CPS deploys more officers to stop summer crime in its tracks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Now that it's warm, summer in Chicago starts now, and visitors are flocking downtown by the bus load.With crowds cluttering the city sidewalks and people preparing to celebrate the unofficial start to summer stretched out on city beaches and along the Lakeshore paths, Chicago police are determined not to be caught off guard."We welcome everybody downtown, but I can tell you this we will not tolerate misbehavior down there," said Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson.Chicago police made that clear over spring break and a few subsequent Fridays when hundreds of teenagers and young people spread the word on social media to make their way to the Magnificent Mile and disrupt the shopping and entertainment districts.Officers arrested more than two dozen kids during that time.Mayor Lori Lightfoot met with police and department heads during her first week of work, preparing for the possibility of this downtown mayhem being teens new summer entertainment."I can't tell you whether this has happened before. My sense is this is a new thing for them to be gathering in mass. I want to make sure every city resource that we have is focused on keeping our community safe this summer," said Mayor Lightfoot.Chicago Police are rolling out a special CTA patrol unit this summer with 40 officers assigned to city buses and trains, monitoring activity and large groups.At least another 1,200 officers will be assigned throughout the city over Memorial Day weekend.Officers are already deployed to hot spots, like the lakeshore, hoping even just being visible will keep the start to the summer season as safe as possible.