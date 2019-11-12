arrest

CPD detectives honored for capturing man accused of terrorizing Lincoln Park, DePaul slashing suspect

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than a dozen Chicago Police detectives were honored Tuesday morning for their bravery after working together to take down a dangerous man suspected of terrorizing Lincoln Park.

The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation honors officers each month as part of their "Officer of the Month Program."

For the month of November, 10 Chicago police detectives, two sergeants and an officer were all honored for their work putting that suspect behind bars.

The law enforcement officers caught the suspect in Texas after tracking him down for alleged crimes in Chicago.

Authorities said the suspect attacked victims in Lincoln Park, was involved in carjackings and even burned the vehicles before leaving the state.

In July, the man also allegedly attacked a woman in Lincoln Park, almost killer her after slitting her throat during an assault near the DePaul campus.

RELATED: Man charged in brutal stabbing of former DePaul student, earlier carjacking in Lincoln Park

Police watched countless hours of surveillance video and worked with law enforcement in other states to make the arrest.
Chicago police released these video clips of a person of interest in the stabbing of a former DePaul student last week.



Authorities brought the man, 32-year-old Adam Bramwell, back to Chicago. Bramwell is now facing multiple charges including, attempted murder, armed robbery, and aggravated battery.

Adam Bramwell, 32

