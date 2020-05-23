CPD's 'Operation Rebuild' to combat West Side violence amid COVID-19 pandemic leads to 55 arrests

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Over 100 Chicago Police Officers helped kick off "Operation Rebuild" throughout the city to help combat violence during the COVID-19 Pandemic.According to Deputy Chief Ernest Cato, 10 hot spots that drive violence in the 11th District on the city's west side were identified for targeted narcotics and multiple illegal actions.55 people were taken into custody for various charges like unlawful use of a weapon and robbery, and multiple drugs and guns were confiscated, said Cato."We want our residents throughout the West Side to see our presence as a small token of relief from the public health pandemic our city is currently facing," said Cato. "We also want those who choose to engage in violent crimes and illegal narcotics to truly see and feel our presence as well."Deputy Cato was joined by local aldermen, including Walter Burnett, Jr. from the 07th Ward who made a plea to criminals."There are less people to camouflage you and you can get caught," said Burnett. "We're trying to rebuild our city as we get past this pandemic, help us rebuild the city and try doing it without doing crime."