CPD, Austin church, hold gun turn-in event, no questions asked

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department partnered with Hope Community Church in the Austin neighborhood to get guns off the streets, no questions asked.

"Just solely a safe space where they come in and turn in those weapons so they're not used on the street, don't do any harm to people or children out in the street," said Commander Angel Novalez of the CPD Community Policing Group.



Residents received a $100 gift card for every gun turned in. Look-a-like weapons like BB guns were also exchanged for a $10 gift card.

"They may be misinterpreted for a real weapon, and then that may lead to tragedy that we want to avert," said Novalez.

All of the guns collected are destroyed and never returned to the streets.

The event comes at a time when police departments are under heightened scrutiny.

"This becomes a great example of a what a real partnership can look like," said Rev. Steve Epting of Hope Community Church.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaustingun safetygun controlgun violencechicago violencegun buybackcommunitybb gunchicago police departmentguns
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Trump to deliver remarks from NJ golf club
13 IL counties considered at 'warning level' as daily COVID-19 cases surpass 2K
'Political sideshow': Pritzker faces warrant for arrest, ordered to appear in court over emergency action
Chicago FBI names Englewood killing of teen as 1st Operation Legend target
ABC 7 presents Bud Billiken: Celebrating 91 years special
Onion recall expands as CDC reports 244 additional salmonella cases
Virginia rape suspect kills his accuser after being freed
Show More
Wisconsin's COVID-19 cases rise by 989, 12 new deaths
Harleys everywhere, masks nowhere: Sturgis draws thousands
Indiana sees 1,000-plus COVID-19 cases for 3rd straight day
Lake County program helps pay rent, gas and electric bills
Kenosha police officer shot after exchanging gunfire with suspect
More TOP STORIES News