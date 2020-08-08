CPD, Austin church, hold gun turn-in event, no questions asked

Today, is our no-questions asked Gun Turn in event in conjunction with Hope Community Church (5900 W. Iowa) from 10am to 2pm, to get guns out of the community. Each gun turned in at the event will receive a $100 prepaid gift card each BB, replica and air gun will receive $10. pic.twitter.com/Ox7URngUnW — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 8, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department partnered with Hope Community Church in the Austin neighborhood to get guns off the streets, no questions asked."Just solely a safe space where they come in and turn in those weapons so they're not used on the street, don't do any harm to people or children out in the street," said Commander Angel Novalez of the CPD Community Policing Group.Residents received a $100 gift card for every gun turned in. Look-a-like weapons like BB guns were also exchanged for a $10 gift card."They may be misinterpreted for a real weapon, and then that may lead to tragedy that we want to avert," said Novalez.All of the guns collected are destroyed and never returned to the streets.The event comes at a time when police departments are under heightened scrutiny."This becomes a great example of a what a real partnership can look like," said Rev. Steve Epting of Hope Community Church.