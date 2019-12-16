CPD honors fallen Officers Eduardo Marmolejo, Conrad Gary 1 year after being killed by train

Chicago Police Officers Eduardo Marmolejo (left) and Conrad Gary (right). (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police held d a memorial ceremony Monday to remember two officers killed in the line of duty one year ago.

On December 17, 2018, Officers Eduardo Marmolejo, 37, and Conrad Gary, 31, died on the Metra tracks responding to a call of shots fired, struck by a train as they searched for a suspect in the city's Rosemoor neighborhood.

RELATED: Stars of 3 fallen officers enshrined at Chicago police headquarters

Monday's ceremony took place at 9 a.m. at the 5th District, where both officers worked.
