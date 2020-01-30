Chicago police interim Superintendent Charlie Beck to announce department reorganization

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police interim Superintendent Charlie Beck was expected to announce a reorganization of the police department during a press conference Thursday morning.

Beck will outline an updated direction for the department, with 1,100 officers, specialized officers and detectives realigned under district and area functions, Chicago police officials said.

The superintendent and members of the police department will speak at the Central District Station at 11:30 a.m.

Earlier this month, Beck, who is the former Los Angeles police chief, told the mayor and city leaders that a new era based on trust and effectiveness is just around the corner. He believes reforms put in place in the aftermath of the Laquan McDonald shooting are starting to take hold, and are said to be positioning Chicago to become "the safest big city in America."
