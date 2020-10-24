CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police responded to a domestic incident at the home of former CPD superintendent Eddie Johnson, multiple sources tells ABC 7.
Police confirmed they received a call at 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West 33rd Place. Police did not provide an exact address but multiple sources tell ABC 7 the incident took place at Johnson's home.
RELATED: IG report lays out police misconduct, cover-up in former CPD chief Eddie Johnson's night of drinking
The victim refused medical attention and no arrests were made, according to police.
SEE ALSO: Ex-Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson accused of sexual assault in lawsuit
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and this report has been, and will continue to be, updated.
Chicago police called to domestic incident at home of former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson, multiple source say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More