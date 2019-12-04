Girl, 16, sexually assaulted in Lawndale, police say

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted Wednesday morning on Chicago's West Side, police said.

Chicago police responded just before 8 a.m. Wednesday to the 2400-block of Kostner Avenue near Ogden Avenue in Lawndale for a reported criminal sexual assault. A female victim, who police said was 16, was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital for treatment, a fire official said.

Detectives were reviewing surveillance footage in the area as part of the investigation, police said. There is an underpass, warehouse and empty lot in the area where police said the assault occurred.

Officials had not released any additional information about possible suspects or the circumstances surrounding the incident later Wednesday.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
