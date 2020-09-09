Police issue community alert after multiple armed robberies reported on Near North Side

According to police, four people were recently robbed at gunpoint in separate incidents.
In each incident, the suspects approach victims to start a conversation before pulling out a gun and stealing property, police said in a community alert.
The robberies happened:
The robberies have been reported in the mornings and evenings, police said. Police are warning residents to be aware of your surroundings and if approached, to stay calm.
Anyone with information should call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.