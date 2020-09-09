Police issue community alert after multiple armed robberies reported on Near North Side

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are issuing a community warning about armed robberies on the Near North Side.

According to police, four people were recently robbed at gunpoint in separate incidents.

In each incident, the suspects approach victims to start a conversation before pulling out a gun and stealing property, police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened:

  • Aug. 24 in the 1800 block of North Dayton Avenue

  • Aug. 27 in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue


  • Aug. 27 in the 600 block of North Kingsbury Street

  • Sept. 5 in the 400 block of North New Street


    • The robberies have been reported in the mornings and evenings, police said. Police are warning residents to be aware of your surroundings and if approached, to stay calm.

    Anyone with information should call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    chicagonear north sidechicago crimechicago police departmentarmed robbery
    Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Man, 18, charged in Wicker Park Walgreens stabbing
    COVID-19 vaccine trial paused after patient reports side effects
    Students rally in Wheaton to get back inside the classroom
    DOJ asks to defend Trump in rape accuser's defamation suit
    US AG Barr to give Operation Legend update in Chicago
    Morton Arboretum Illumination exhibit re-imagined as drive-through experience
    Police release image of car suspected in Canaryville fatal shooting of girl, 8
    Show More
    FBI warns of possible spike in cyber crimes targeting kids
    No trick-or-treating in Los Angeles this Halloween
    President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
    Chicago Weather: Cool, some showers Wednesday
    Volunteers work to get neighbors counted before 2020 Census deadline
    More TOP STORIES News