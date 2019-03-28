Police issue warning after a series of CTA Red Line robberies in South Deering

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department has issued a warning for South Side residents after a series of CTA red line robberies in the South Deering neighborhood.Several robberies have occurred during the month of March, police said.In all of these robberies, the offenders approach the victim while exiting the CTA Red Line and demand or take property by force, police said.One robbery happened on March 19 at 10:14 p.m. in the 100 block of West 33rd Street, police said. In this incident, police are looking for two men, ranging between 15 and 18 years old.Two robberies happened on March 22, police said. The first one occurred at 11:40 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Wells Street. In this incident, police are looking for three men, ranging between 18 and 21 years old.The second robbery on March 22 happened on the 200 block of West Garfield Avenue at 8:14 p.m. In this incident, police are looking for four men, ranging between 20 and 23 years old.Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8382.