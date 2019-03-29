Police issue warning after a series of CTA Red Line robberies on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department has issued a warning after a series of robberies of CTA Red Line riders on the South Side this month.Three robberies took place over the span of four days in the Bridgeport and Fuller Park neighborhoods.Chicago police are asking CTA riders who get off between the Sox-35th stop and Garfield stop to be on high alert.Riders in the area said something needs to be done to stop these rash of transit robberies."It's shocking. It's bad really," said Isaiah Harris a CTA rider.In all of these robberies, the offenders approach the victim while exiting the CTA Red Line and demand or take property by force, police said.One robbery happened on March 19 in the 100 block of West 33rd Street, police said. In this incident, police are looking for two men, ranging between 15 and 18 years old.Two robberies happened on March 22, police said. The first one occurred in the 5400 block of South Wells Street. In this incident, police are looking for three men, ranging between 18 and 21 years old.The second robbery on March 22 happened on the 200 block of West Garfield Avenue. In this incident, police are looking for four men, ranging between 20 and 23 years old.All attacks happened during the evening hours."I'm not shocked because there's no security," said CTA rider Eugene Butler. "That's why they need to get more police and stuff out here."Butler said he wants to see more police at public transit locations, near the exit and entrances."We need to get more police men out here on the train, as much money as we pay for the trains they should have more policemen out here," Butler said.Harris said security is only one of the solutions, the other is better educating Chicago's youth."The only way it's going to change is people going to come together as a whole and start working with their kids at an early age and be more, a better responsible parent," Harris said.Riders like Rochelle McDowell said she plans to keep her guard up and trust her instincts when getting to and from work."Being more aware of my surroundings, just basically anybody looking suspicious, just be on your "p's" and "q's," McDowell said. "Keep your personal belongs close to yourself."A number of CTA cameras can be seen in the area of each location, but it's unclear if those camera captures any of the attacks.Police said they are investigating but no one is in custody.Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8382.