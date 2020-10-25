armed robbery

Chicago police issue warning after multiple armed robberies in Lake View, surrounding neighborhoods

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning residents after a number of strong-arm robberies in Lake View and surrounding Chicago neighborhoods.

Police say eight robberies have recently occurred between Oct. 13 and Oct 20.

In those robberies, officials say the suspects approached the victims who were alone on the public way and demanded property by threatening to use force. The suspect then fled on foot or to a dark-colored vehicle parked nearby to leave the scene after taking the victims' belongings.

In one robbery the suspects allegedly battered a victim before taking the property, police added.

The eight recent robberies occured:
  • 1900 block of West Patterson Ave on 13 Oct 2020 at 1:09 p.m. in the North Center neighborhood

  • 3700 block of North Wolcott Ave on 13 Oct 2020 at 1:19 p.m. in the North Center neighborhood

  • 2500 block of North Clark St on 19 Oct 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in the Lincoln Park neighborhood

  • 3400 block of North Broadway Ave on 19 Oct 2020 at 11:40 a.m. in the Lake view neighborhood

  • 800 block of West Cornelia Ave on 19 Oct 2020 at 8:50 p.m. in the Lake View neighborhood

  • 1100 block of West Grace St on 19 Oct 2020 at 9:45 p.m. in the Lake View neighborhood


  • 5300 block of North Rockwell St on 20 Oct 2020 at 9:50 AM.

  • 900 block of West Diversey Ave on 20 Oct 2020 at 3:40 PM.


    • To reduce the risk of becoming a victims, police remind the public to always be aware of your surroundings and try to stay free of distractions. They also say to pay special attention to suspicious individuals in the area and alert police if you do.

    If you are a victim or witness a crime, police say to call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s), including any vehicle description and license plate information.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives, Area 3, at (312) 744-8263.
