CPD police dog helps find $10M in marijuana, THC products

EMBED </>More Videos

A Chicago police dog helped narcotics officers make a massive marijuana bust, seizing pot products with a street value of more than $10 million. (WLS)

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (WLS) --
A Chicago police dog helped narcotics officers make a massive marijuana bust last week. Police said they seized more than 1,500 lbs. of pot and other THC products with a street value of more than $10 million.

PHOTOS: CPD makes massive pot bust


Officers with the Chicago Police Department's Bureau of Organized Crime stopped a pickup truck just before 7 p.m. on June 21 in the 14200-block of Menard Avenue in south suburban Midlothian. The traffic stop was part of a drug trafficking investigation.

A K-9 officer alerted police to the smell of drugs. Investigators said the drugs were allegedly being transported to Chicago from California.

The driver, 42-year-old Jason Tanner of Lakehead, Calif., was arrested and charged with possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, which is a felony.

Tanner appeared in Bond Court on June 22. His bail was set at $50,000. He is being held at Cook County Jail and is due back in court on July 10.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
marijuanapot bustk-9chicago police departmentdrug bustChicagoCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
2 persons of interest questioned in deaths of 2 missing teens released
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Show More
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
More News